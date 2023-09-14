PRICE ADJUSTMENT WITH MOTIVATED SELLER & ASSUMABLE LOAN WITH 2.75% INTEREST RATE!Elegance meets comfort in this immaculate move in ready 5-bedroom, 3-full bathroom residence, nestled in the coveted Vail School District. Spacious 3-car garage with sleek epoxy floors, this home promises both style and utility. Revel in expansive living spaces,including a grand great room, cozy living room, primary bedroom suite, sophisticated formal dining and a charming eat-in kitchen. The enclosed sun-room--furnished and ready for enjoyment--offers serene evenings without the nuisance of bugs. Step outside to a meticulously crafted patio adorned with Kool decking, leading to a pristine pool and spa, a recent addition from 2019.