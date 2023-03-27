Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional 6,500 acres of subleased land, adjacent to the deeded acreage. The 3,270 sq/ft main house built in 1949, has been remodeled & renovated featuring custom kitchen, master bedroom, bathroom & dream closet. The outdoor living space is ideal for entertaining or relaxing, surrounded by the breathtaking Sierra Colorado Mountain views. 3 additional dwellings included, the Foreman/Guest House, Cowboy House & Bunk house. Storage & work space galore with an enclosed shop, 4 bay, covered hay storage & garage. The barn has attached horse stalls, corrals, round pens & so much more! Rancho Seco has been meticulously maintained through the years of cattle ranching.