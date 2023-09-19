Welcome to El Dorado Ranch. Drive into your private and gated home to discover the beauty of this over 3 acre property, surrounded by towering Saguaros and breathtaking mountain views. This beautifully crafted, magnificently brick built home, designed and built by German architect and mason Siegfried Knippert. Constructed and engineered with mid-century modern architectural elements and a sprawling full basement with a separate entrance. The gourmet kitchen is designed with sub-zero appliances and a full butler pantry. Cozy up by the stone masonry fireplace and be captivated by the Integrated 200 gallon custom fish tank built and designed by owners of the reality TV show ''Tanked''.