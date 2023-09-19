Welcome to El Dorado Ranch. Drive into your private and gated home to discover the beauty of this over 3 acre property, surrounded by towering Saguaros and breathtaking mountain views. This beautifully crafted, magnificently brick built home, designed and built by German architect and mason Siegfried Knippert. Constructed and engineered with mid-century modern architectural elements and a sprawling full basement with a separate entrance. The gourmet kitchen is designed with sub-zero appliances and a full butler pantry. Cozy up by the stone masonry fireplace and be captivated by the Integrated 200 gallon custom fish tank built and designed by owners of the reality TV show ''Tanked''.
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…