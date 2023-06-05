Step into a world of views. Every main room has close up stunning mountain views. This contemporary designed home has beamed ceilings in the great room and touches of natural stone in all the right places. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths and closets. Downstairs has an in-laws or kids area with a full kitchen/great room, fireplace 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. A true multi-generational plan. Walk-out to the pool and resort style backyard with the mountains as the back drop. Upstairs there is a north facing balcony the entire length of the home. Truly breathtaking setting and convenient to the best the Catalina Foothills has to offer. The flexible floor plan can suit many needs for an office/workout spaces. HOA hosts various social clubs & 24 hr security patrol. Fractional ownership?