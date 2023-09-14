PRICE CUT! Selling as is, major price reduction same Spanish Mission style hacienda - a piece of luxury in the heart of the Old Pueblo. Encompassed by gorgeous desert, you'll find yourself secluded in a private oasis with it's refreshing pool. Take cover under the beautiful arches and surrounding patio. With over 4,200 sq. ft., 6 BD, 4 full BA, this is perfect home for a vast or extended family. Property includes 2 vacant /adjacent lots preapproved for both a du and triplex for In-Law Suites or additional investment opportunities. Complete with a 4 car garage and full RV hook ups. It's zoned R2 for an assisted living facility or a reception hall, this GORGEOUS Property has RICH potential to fulfill your purpose. Home is finally vacant and seller motivated!
6 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $550,000
