Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boast thoughtfully designed grounds and breathtaking views of two mountain ranges.LandTwo homes sit on the Ever After Ranch, as well as two guest lodges, and one attached foreman's cottage. Extensive horse facilities include 12 pastures, 2 show barns, feed rack, tack rooms, a 200×300 leveled arena, paddocks, kennels and a dog run. ImprovementsThe spacious Mediterranean Ranch style, Main Residence (4525 sq. ft.) features a courtyard in front and an extensive ramada-style porch arbor pool area in the back, both shaded during portions of the day. Nearby, through the trees, are 2 attractive guest accommodations (1800 sq. ft.) and a Foreman’s cottage (500 sq. ft.) attached to the Main Residence’s hay barn. RecreationThe Main Residence and its guest accommodations sit on 68+ acres, which include: pastures; covered stalls; barns; work arenas; garage; and workshop. In addition to the Main Residence, Foreman’s Cottage and guest accommodations, there is a separate and distinct Foreman’s Residence (2400 sq. ft.) sitting on an additional 39+ acres with its own separate electronic gate and entrance interconnected to the Main Residence. Water/Mineral Rights & Natural Resources7 Arizona registered wells: 2 deep irrigation; 3 surface level residential, and 2 artesian wells producing a wealth of water; 2 – 20K gallon storage tanks feed an elegantly designed watering system which supports 12 irrigated permanent pastures and literally hundreds of pine and hardwood trees throughout. Region & ClimateLocated close to city facilities yet distant enough for privacy, it offers every conceivable equestrian and country amenity. This is an incredible equestrian property, with vast potential for a winery/vineyard plus the water to support it!