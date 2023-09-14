If you're looking for multi-generational housing or a lucrative investment opportunity, this property has it all. This unique single family home(3plex) is nestled on a spacious 0.91-acre lot, providing ample room for comfortable living and various possibilities. The main house is an expansive 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence, boasting generous living spaces and a thoughtfully designed layout. Recently renovated with high-quality materials, the main house showcases a new kitchen, bathrooms, air conditioning, flooring, and more. Every detail has been carefully considered to offer a luxurious and contemporary living experience.In addition to the main house, there are two separate guest suites available.
7 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,049,000
