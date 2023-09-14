Your chance to own a gated Tyson Murphy Hacienda Retreat on 4.75 acres in Cobo Catalina Hills. Features Include: Fully owned solar, 626sqft Guest House, 873sqft Gym and Movie Theater, Sauna, Oversized Pool, Spa, Outdoor kitchen, Beach Volleyball, Tennis Court, Basketball, Dog Run, and Quarter of a Mile of cleared walking paths throughout the property. The 1,043sqft Primary Suite on 2nd floor has a fireplace, private office and balcony with city views. Seller just replaced every window, installed new roof, new stucco and paint to the exterior, 3 brand new AC units, and redesigned the landscaping in the backyard. This special piece of property allows for horses and is like your own mini resort. Schedule a showing today!