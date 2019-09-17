Jeanette Segal knows her opera — she used to perform it — and her absolutely must-see is Arizona Opera’s performance of Daron Hagen’s “Shining Brow” Oct. 5 and 6. “Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction and this adults-only contemporary opera about the early life of architectural icon Frank Lloyd Wright is going to be a total kick,” she says. “Does a story about alcohol, money, infidelity, murder, suicide and a dramatic fatal fire sound like a (soap) opera plot? Yes it does and this one’s got it all.” Making it even more appealing: it will be performed at the Temple of Music and Art, a more intimate space than the Tucson Music Hall, where the opera company normally performs.
Arizona Opera also stages “Fellow Travelers” Nov. 16-17. Based on the 2007 Thomas Mallon novel of the same name, it takes place during the McCarthy-era’s “lavender scare,” which targeted — and fired — gay people working in the U.S. Government. The story focuses on the love affair between two men working for the government. The opera is by Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce. (Temple of Music and Art)