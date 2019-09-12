Above: Karim Iriqui, 7, a second-grader from Rivera Elementary School, is assisted by volunteer Nancie Kondrat in trying on a hoodie during the first Operation School Bell of the academic year at the Assistance League of Tucson, 1307 N. Alvernon Way. The program, which provides new clothes to students from Title I schools, plans to help pupils from 40 schools this school year.
Right: Rivera Elementary first-grader Delailah Martinez, 5, shows off her new outfit to volunteer helper Carolyn Eldridge.