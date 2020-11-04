 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion page weekly Zoom returns with election reporters

Opinion page weekly Zoom returns with election reporters

  • Updated

Are you over the election? If you’re not, we have a unique opportunity for you during this week’s Opinion Page Zoom meeting, taking place today, Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

Our special guests will be three of our key reporters and writers who covered different local elections here in Tucson on Election Day. We’ll be joined by columnist Tim Steller, education reporter Danyelle Khmara and political reporter Justin Sayers to help give some context to the local and state races with the biggest impact on you.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion today at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News