As an educator/counselor of 40 years, lately I have thought a great deal about the subjects and themes of my daily lessons.
First and foremost, educators strive to teach children to have respect for themselves and others. Daily, we talk about being kind and that bullying will not be tolerated.
Last week, we talked about honesty, taking responsibility for our mistakes rather than blaming others. The children have learned that they should always try their hardest and not to cheat when striving toward a goal.
The biggest message I touch upon on a daily basis is acceptance of all! We talk about diversity and the beauty of our differences. Children are not born with hatred in their hearts, but they can learn it quickly from their elders.
Then I come home and watch the news, and suddenly everything I have preached all day comes crashing down on me. Our president is anything but respectful, and he is the ultimate bully. If you looked up “bullying” in a dictionary, his name should be alongside the definition.
When has this president ever owned up to a mistake that he has made or admitted to the fact that he lied/lies? How do I tell children lying is wrong when Donald lies on a daily basis?
He is a master at blaming others, because he has never learned to take responsibility for anything except his successes.
Then there is the importance of working hard and earning rewards with honesty and integrity. Now our children have learned that people with extreme wealth can buy their education and entrance into our universities.
How do I look into these students’ eyes and know that so many adults, and the leader of our country, do not abide to any of these moral standards? What will become of our young children if this is what they are continually exposed to?
What is our world coming to, and who can put a stop to this man and zealots who follow him?