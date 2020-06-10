Burt Kinerk

The issues of Covid 19 as a pandemic hit our shores at least early January 2020. A laissez-faire reaction was promulgated nationally by our leaders . It seemed very easy sit back, feel safe, and do nothing. President Robbins is not a do-nothing leader. He has dealt with the heart of the matter the entirety of his life as a cardio vascular surgeon and has an amazing resume as follows:
2012-2017 President-CEO-Texas Medical Center (TMC) in Houston- MD Anderson Cancer center ($2 billion annual budget)
Professor chairman of the department of cardio thorasic surgery Stanford University School of Medicine
Founding Director Stanford Cardiovascular Institute
President International Society of heart and Lung Transplantation
Has been an active cardiovascular surgeon majority of his professional life
President Robins positions previous to that of being the president of the University of Arizona required command decision making by the commander in charge. Much like the decision making required when dealing with cardiovascular patient ,these decisions needed immediate intervention. As the CEO of Stanford and Houston medical groups, he never had a chance to sit back.
Immediate early response allowed for a public national media presentation with an amazing result . On April 14, 2020 President Robbins announces to our country and to the world that the University of Arizona has developed a testing program and the system to allow for the opening of the University and on campus learning for students The University of Arizona was the first to announce that it would have a open campus for the school year 2020- 2021. He was also able to tell our national media and parents - students that they would have a safe haven for open education at the university of Arizona .
It is not difficult to determine by analyzing President Robbins' national media presentations that he and key administrative and medical staff immediately had researched and addressed safety requirements for the University of Arizona student body, faculty, staff and the public. Amazing early response and research allowed for this nationally publicized event.
During President Robbins media presentations he was able to disclose a huge endorsement by the state of Arizona.
Governor Ducey was very impressed with what the University had developed and as a result the state of Arizona entered into a contract with the University to provide the Covid19 testing to 250,000 healthcare professionals and first responders who were state employees. What an endorsement!
There are urgent times when the committee process and broad communications must be bypassed. Ask Winston Churchill. Command decision making, and leadership is the essence of survival. Too often the committee system is asked to design a race horse and the result turns out to be a camel. As in this case, command decision requires production, absent any partisan considerations. To be the first University to announce that it would have an open campus was critical for the planning. Parents and students need to make their registration decisions. It was critical to let prospects have information necessary for registering and for the financial survival of the University of Arizona, as we have known, loved and experienced it.
In conclusion a thought I have had is well expressed by three letters to the editor in response to the article published by the Arizona Daily Star May 24 2020. "UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives” author Justin Sayers. These letters questioned and criticized UA faculty members quoted for any thought as far as Cavalry LLC,an agency specializing in media access, being inappropriate because of political considerations ie - this firm’s represented conservative political interest contrary to the political interest of those being interviewed. Forget that it was urgent to spread the news by the very best possible means to protect the earning capacity of those faculty members being interviewed. I believe this article presents a high point of incredibility. Immediate Cavalry production of media presentations by President Robbins was superb and a game saver, especially regarding faculty- staffing economics. President Robbins and key staff produced and unveiled a race horse.
