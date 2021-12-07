 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. Our special guests will be Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey with Pop Cycle.

Pop Cycle is a female-owned small business focused on localism, sustainability, reclaimed materials and supporting local artists. Learn more about Pop Cycle and get some great gift ideas!

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

Shannon Riggs and Libby Tobey

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466.

Sara Brown joined the Star in 2014 after working for the San Pedro Valley New Sun in Benson. She works with letters to the editor, produces Opinion Team chats, and curates columns such as Keeping the Faith, Business Awards and Adopt A Friend.

