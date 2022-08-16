 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Join us for a reader chat with Norm Eisen, former Trump impeachment co-counsel and Leslie Dach, the Chair of Defend Democracy Project

  • Updated

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host a reader chat Thursday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. Our special guests work with the Defend Democracy Project, including Norm Eisen, a former ambassador who is also a former Donald Trump impeachment co-counsel, Brookings Institution senior fellow, and co-author of “Trump on Trial: A Guide to the Jan. 6 hearings and the Question of Criminality.” Leslie Dach, the chair of Defend Democracy Project will also be joining the chat.

If you would like to join the chat, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 880 8894 2060 and password: 895558. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88088942060?pwd=U3VrYVN1Vm9yWEVPTlZNTVYrOHNTdz09

Leslie Dach and Norm Eisen

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News