Join us for a reader chat with Norm Eisen, former Trump impeachment co-counsel and Leslie Dach, the Chair of Defend Democracy Project

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host a reader chat Thursday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. Our special guests work with the Defend Democracy Project, including Norm Eisen, a former ambassador who is also a former Donald Trump impeachment co-counsel, Brookings Institution senior fellow, and co-author of “Trump on Trial: A Guide to the Jan. 6 hearings and the Question of Criminality.” Leslie Dach, the chair of Defend Democracy Project will also be joining the chat.