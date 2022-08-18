Join us for a reader chat with Norm Eisen, former Trump impeachment co-counsel and Leslie Dach, the Chair of Defend Democracy Project

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host a reader chat Thursday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. Our special guests work with the Defend Democracy Project, including Norm Eisen, a former ambassador who is also a former co-counsel with the House Judiciary Committee in the first Donald Trump impeachment trial, a Brookings Institution senior fellow, and co-author of “Trump on Trial: A Guide to the Jan. 6 hearings and the Question of Criminality.” Leslie Dach, the chair of Defend Democracy Project will also be joining the chat.
If you would like to join the chat, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 880 8894 2060 and password: 895558. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88088942060?pwd=U3VrYVN1Vm9yWEVPTlZNTVYrOHNTdz09