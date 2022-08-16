 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us for a reader chat with Norm Eisen, former Trump impeachment co-counsel

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host a reader chat Thursday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. Our special guests work with the Defend Democracy Project, including Norm Eisen, a former ambassador who is also a former Donald Trump impeachment co-counsel, Brookings Institution senior fellow, and co-author of “Trump on Trial: A Guide to the Jan. 6 hearings and the Question of Criminality.”

If you would like to join the chat, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 880 8894 2060 and password: 895558. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88088942060?pwd=U3VrYVN1Vm9yWEVPTlZNTVYrOHNTdz09

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

