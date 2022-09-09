Join us for interviews with candidates for Vail and TUSD governing boards

Join us for another busy week of interviews with candidates for local school boards!

On Sept. 12 at noon, we will meet with Jennifer Anderson, Anastasia Tsatsakis and Geraldine Kleber, candidates for the Vail School District Governing Board.

On Sept. 13 at noon, we will meet with Val Romero for the TUSD Governing Board.

On Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. we will meet with Jennifer Eckstrom for TUSD Governing Board.

We have reached out to the candidates running for CFSD Governing Board but have not heard back yet to schedule a date and time.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09