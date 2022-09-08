Join us today for interviews with candidates from CD 6, TUSD

Today will be another busy day full of candidate interviews!

At 10 a.m., we will chat with Juan Ciscomani, Republican candidate in Congressional District 6.

At noon, Brieanna Chillious, a candidate for the TUSD Governing Board, will join us. At 4 p.m., we will meet with TUSD board candidates Luis A. Gonzales, William R. Soland and Rebecca Zapien.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09