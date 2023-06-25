Calendar for the 2023 City of Tucson elections:
Primary election: Aug. 1
General election: Nov. 7
Here are some resources voters will need.
General information about the elections can be found at the City of Tucson Elections tucne.ws/1nd4.
Check your voter registration at the Pima County Recorder’s Office tucne.ws/1nd5See which ward you live in tucne.ws/1ndl.
Find where you can vote in-person tucne.ws/1nd7.
The list of candidates can be found at tucne.ws/1nd8.
If you would like to comment on the candidates, send a letter to the editor or submit a guest opinion at tucson.com/opinion.