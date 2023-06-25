Calendar for the 2023 City of Tucson elections:

Primary election: Aug. 1

General election: Nov. 7

Here are some resources voters will need.

General information about the elections can be found at the City of Tucson Elections tucne.ws/1nd4.

Find where you can vote in-person tucne.ws/1nd7.

The list of candidates can be found at tucne.ws/1nd8.