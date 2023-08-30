The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Our healthcare system is incredibly difficult to navigate. Unexpected costs lurk around every corner. Most of us have received a seemingly random medical bill in the mail, had an insurance claim for a health service denied, paid an exorbitant amount for a prescription, or struggled to find a doctor in our area — and actually get an appointment.

In recent months, a large segment of the population has experienced a whole new set of challenges through “Medicaid Unwinding,” which has already resulted in more than 5 million people in the U.S. losing their Medicaid coverage. Locally, almost 250,000 Arizonans have been dropped from coverage by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, your state Medicaid agency. It’s important for you to know that your state has several more months of unwinding that could affect you and your family.

Understanding “Medicaid Unwinding”

During the pandemic, the government declared a public health emergency. During this three-year period, Medicaid enrollees were guaranteed continuous coverage. This paused eligibility reviews and meant everyone who had Medicaid or got coverage, kept it. States could not drop people from Medicaid unless an individual made a request, moved to another state, or died. This ensured that while the pandemic remained a top public health concern, millions of people could continue to count on having access to care.

The result? During the public health emergency, Medicaid enrollment in Arizona hit 2 million for the first time and swelled to a record-setting 2.5 million by early 2023, according to AHCCCS.

However, the public health emergency has ended, Medicaid continuous coverage is over and eligibility reviews have resumed. This means that as many as 24 million people across the country could lose Medicaid coverage by next summer.

How is Medicaid Unwinding affecting Arizonans and Pima County specifically?

In Arizona, that process is happening even faster. By the end of the year, about 600,000 people are expected to lose coverage. That’s because state legislation requires Arizona to complete its Medicaid redeterminations by Dec. 31. Half of those who lose coverage will no longer qualify, but the other half will be dropped simply because they don’t respond to renewal requests. Of the more than 2.5 million eligibility reviews planned by Arizona, close to 250,000 people have been dropped already — and most for procedural reasons.

Residents in southern Arizona have been greatly affected. As of August, more than 35,000 residents in Pima County alone had been disenrolled from Medicaid.

Tips on how to keep

coverage

Now is the time for Medicaid enrollees to stay informed. GoodRx provides a guide to Arizona Medicaid unwinding that includes specific details about your state’s program. Medicaid enrollees should review their information on the Health-e-Arizona self-service portal or by calling AHCCCS at 855-432-7587. Be sure to update your contact information — specifically your mailing address — so that you can be reached when it’s your turn to renew. The state will review whether you and your family members meet AHCCCS eligibility criteria, which can give you access to Arizona Medicaid and KidsCare (the Children’s Health Insurance Program).

What can I do if I’m

disenrolled?

The first step is to visit GoodRx.com/covered, a free resource from healthcare experts you can trust that provides essential information to help you navigate a change in health insurance coverage. If someone loses coverage because they no longer qualify for Medicaid, there are other low-cost health insurance and healthcare options available — and some are even free. For instance, you may find a health plan for as little as $10 or less per month through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Be sure to consider all of your options. For example, your job may offer employer-sponsored insurance or your partner may be covered by an insurance plan you can join. Finally, consumers can always check for discounts on prescription medications through GoodRx.