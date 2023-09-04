The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In Arizona, we like to joke with friends and family from out-of-state that our typical triple-digit summer temperatures aren’t so bad since — after all, it’s a “dry heat.” But the summer of 2023 has been no laughing matter as extreme heat becomes a serious hazard for many workers, outdoors and indoors.

Each year, heat-related illnesses cause the deaths of dozens of workers and sickens thousands of others. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has long been focused on helping employers understand the importance of providing equal protection to all workers from hazards such as heat illness and enforcing the law when employers ignore their responsibilities. Recent weather events have intensified these efforts, as the dangers that extreme heat presents for workers have become even more perilous.

As we mark another Labor Day and the season nears its end, we cannot understate the critical importance of protecting Arizona’s workers as summers bring higher temperatures.

“But wasn’t the month of June really nice?”

It sure was, but that too can be a problem. Our unseasonably pleasant June temperatures didn’t give us the opportunity to acclimate to July’s brutal temperatures. Experience tells us that when workers haven’t been exposed to high temperatures due to changing weather, different job responsibilities, leaves of absence or by coming from a cooler environment, they must have time to acclimate to the higher temperatures. Just as employers plan a day’s or a week’s work, they must also plan ahead to protect employees from the weather’s impacts.

By and large, employers in Arizona understand that workers exposed to heat need water, rest and shade as a matter of survival. When the summer of 2023 bore down on workers, few were prepared for the record-breaking temperatures we’ve experienced. Arizona has suffered relentless daily temperatures above 110 degrees, with new daily highs of 118, and nighttime lows only easing into the 90s. Lifelong Arizonans have never felt temperatures this hot before, and we have no reason to believe state residents won’t see more of them in the coming years.

This summer’s extreme heat forced those of us living in Arizona to vary our summertime routines. Just as these kinds of conditions tend to slow us down more than usual, workers need the same kind of consideration. Historically, the prescription of “water, rest and shade” has saved countless lives but when heat breaks records, employers must provide a larger dose of the prescription. As people perspire more, their bodies need more hydration. As bodies exert more energy, they need longer breaks to cool down. On hot, cloudless days outdoors, the body needs all the shade it can get.

Still, planning ahead to allow workers to acclimate to hot temperatures and providing them with water, rest and shade isn’t always enough. The best solution is to develop and follow a Heat Illness Prevention Plan. At a minimum, when used, a plan can prepare workers for hot weather, train them to recognize signs of heat illness and educate employers and employees on how to render assistance when needed. This is one way employers can make safety and health an overall core value in their workplaces.

We owe every worker the safe and healthy workplace the law provides, and when the heat becomes serious, let’s all get serious about protecting workers.