The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While cigarette smoking among young Americans has been declining, there’s a troubling increase in the popularity of these illegal flavored vapes, especially among underage users. Some disposable e-cigarettes are sold with flavors like “Rainbow Cotton Candy” and in packaging that resembles school supplies or even such cartoon characters as SpongeBob SquarePants or Super Mario.

These products are clearly marketed to individuals seeking a “discreet vaping experience” and they are blatantly targeting Arizona’s youth. This targeted marketing makes it imperative for us to hold the manufacturers accountable and remove these products from the marketplace.

Just last week, the Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to 15 retailers in other states to provide them 15 working days to “rectify” the government’s complaint of selling illegal e-cigarettes that target America’s youth.

The Arizona Petroleum Marketers Association represents the fuel and convenience industry all across the state. Our members are responsible retailers of age-restricted products including tobacco and vapor products. The convenience store industry in Arizona represents over 30,000 jobs at more than 1,500 stores throughout the state.

Retailers need transparency from the FDA to know what specific products have been approved through the Premarket Tobacco Product Application (commonly called PMTA) process.

The FDA must publish a publicly available list of which e-cigarettes and vape products are legal to market. Retailer organizations including the Energy Marketers of America and the National Association of Convenience stores have been requesting such a list for over 18 months.

Though we acknowledge the FDA’s warning letters to some retailers and distributors, we believe that more action is needed. Two months ago, two illegal disposable e-cigarette distributors Breeze Smoke and Esco Bar received warning letters from the FDA yet little has changed as they both remain on the market and their illegal products are available online.

In Arizona, a focused effort is underway to combat the surge of illegal disposable vapes (particularly those with flavors enticing to children) that have been flooding across the southern border — and even through our legal ports of entry — from China. The aim is to prevent the growth of an illicit market driven by unscrupulous merchants and criminals seeking to exploit the situation. Additionally, as a significant number of these products are manufactured in Shenzhen, China, heightened cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities is vital to intercept and address the influx of these illegal disposable e-cigarettes crossing borders, some even laced with adulterated substances like fentanyl, posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

To tackle the issue effectively, the FDA must ensure retailers have a clear list of lawful products and an opportunity to remove unlawful products from store shelves. The next step is for law enforcement officials to be fully informed about specific red-listed products and retail code enforcement officers to take action to remove illegal brands promptly.

Having such a registry and enforcement measures in Arizona would be invaluable, but state level regulations for tobacco retailers are also needed.

For five years, APMA has been working towards comprehensive statewide legislation to ban vapor products on school grounds as well as to address youth access to tobacco and vapor products and effective enforcement at retail to prohibit underage sales. Retailers need one statewide set of regulations for tobacco and vapor products, like alcohol and other age-gated products.

The inaction by the FDA has led to an illicit market of illegal disposable e-cigarettes. But it is not too late for the Biden-Harris administration and the FDA to act to safeguard the well-being of Arizona’s young population.