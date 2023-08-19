The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As we are now in the thick of the summer season, it is the perfect time to consider the power of volunteering and the positive impact it can have on individuals and communities alike. With longer days, warmer weather, and a sense of rejuvenation in the air, summer presents as an ideal opportunity for individuals to make a difference, also to bring hope, support, and change to those in need.

Volunteering is not merely an act of altruism; it is a catalyst for positive change and personal growth. The essence of volunteering lies in the ability to unite individuals from various backgrounds, skill sets, and perspectives, all working towards a common goal of advocating for Arizona’s children in foster care.

The Foster Care Review Board (FCRB), a program within the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court, is seeking volunteers. Statewide, the FCRB has about 108 boards and a little over 500 volunteer positions filled by dedicated board members who have a desire to advocate on behalf of children in Arizona’s foster care system. In Pima County, the FCRB facilitates 24 boards which are comprised of five citizens from the community. The board members are appointed by the presiding judge of Pima County’s Juvenile Court. We have an urgent need to fill vacancies in this county.

Foster Care Review Board volunteers commit to meeting one weekday per month to review the cases of children who are in out of home care. The meetings are completed via video conference. Each board reviews its assigned cases until permanency is achieved. As children return home, are adopted, have guardianship granted or age out of the system, new cases are added to the board’s review day. The board makes recommendations to the Juvenile Court and interested parties involved in the case. Currently, boards in Pima County are reviewing the cases of about 2,397 children. Volunteers receive the training needed to serve in this role.

In preparation for a board meeting, volunteers receive court documents and other case materials via a secured website about 10 days before the review date. Board members prepare questions to clarify and gather information with the attending interested parties (case managers, attorneys, parents, foster parents, counselors, licensing workers, Court Appointed Special Advocates, etc.).

On the day of the review, a FCRB staff member (program specialist) facilitates the case reviews. Interested parties for each case have an opportunity to appear before the board and speak about their concerns, successes, wants and needs. The board asks questions and considers all information available before making recommendations. The program specialist prepares a written report which includes the board’s recommendations and statements given by the interested parties. The report is distributed to the Juvenile Court and all case participants.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 21 years of age and pass a fingerprint background check. You can request an application by going to the FCRB website at: www.AZFCRB.org or by calling 520-388-4300. You can also email FCRBT@courts.az.gov to request an application.

If you are seeking a volunteer opportunity with more of a direct link to advocate for a child in Arizona’s foster care system, the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program may be the one for you. CASA is a volunteer-based program administered by the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court. When you become a CASA, you visit the child you are paired with once a month, advocate for their best interest, and make recommendations to the Court regarding their placement and permanency plan. The requirements to become a CASA are, you must be at least 21 years of age, pass a background check, able to dedicate 10-12 hours per month, and complete 30-hours of pre-service training. Learn about becoming a CASA volunteer visit, www.AZCASAVolunteer.org.