The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This year New York proposed a budget of $229 billion for the fiscal year 2024, with which Gov. Kathy Hochul believes she can make New York more affordable, livable, and safer to live in? But, what implies a “safer” city? The housing of thousands of undocumented in school?

Democratic Hochul announced that she would use the State Universities of New York (SUNY) to house migrants.

Since early May, following the expiration of a pandemic-era immigration policy, the number of migrants entering the U.S. has slowed, however, in NYC a court order guarantees all people’s right to shelter. As a result, NYC is beyond capacity for its shelter system “with over 36,700 migrants housed across 120 locations” according to Hochul. She added that with no more shelter space, “40% of ‘mid-level hotel stock’ in New York City is used for short-term respite centers.”

Due to the increase in homelessness, Hochul is further considering 20 elementary schools for temporary housing. These facilities are built for children with “kid-sized” restrooms but are being prepped for adults.

Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19), on May 26, sent a letter requesting that Hochul provide information by June 5, the source of the taxpayer money being spent on housing. No response was received from Hochul.

Molinaro said, “We know taxpayers are being forced to pay to bus and house migrants from New York City. But we don’t know where Governor Hochul is coming up with the money, if services for Upstate New Yorkers are being cut as a result, or if these taxpayer dollars are being taken from New York’s Medicaid fund or some other slush fund.”

In response, Molinaro responded by proposing H.R. 3941, also known as Schools Not Shelters Act. This bill would prohibit colleges and schools from being used as shelters for migrants. Migrants, in regard to this bill, refer to people entering or living in the country without authorization.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) proposed similar legislation, H.Res.461, condemning the use of elementary and secondary school facilities to provide shelter for undocumented; including 13 cosponsors.

Asylum seekers are flooding the states that border the U.S. and getting transported to major cities like New York City, causing an influx of migrants traveling to the U.S. due to the incentive given. The housing incentive has given rise to undocumented entering the country.

Many taxpayers are in an uproar due to the misuse of taxpayer money. Arguments are being made that it is unfair for taxpayer-funded schools to use resources to house those who enter illegally.

In a press release published June 22 on Hochul’s website, she announced a transfer of $75 million dollars to the SUNY Transformation Fund as a part of New York’s 2024 budget. Hochul stated, “My administration is committed to creating the best public education institution in the country so that more students can build a bright future for themselves and be equipped to take on the jobs of the future.” This poses significant questions on how and what exactly is being spent to encourage higher education and what is being used to house aliens within SUNY Campuses.

Housing undocumented put the students attending these campuses’ schools at risk of losing resources and being physically put in harm’s way. House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chair Virginia Foxx (R-NC) also agrees.

Hochul’s actions are a threat. A response on where this money is coming from is wanted from the taxpayers and a halt is wanted to Hochul’s orders. Her actions cause danger for the students living in SUNY dorms and danger to the states bordering Mexico.