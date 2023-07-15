The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Our military is meant to keep Americans safe, and if our troops are not properly supported in combat by America’s own weapon systems, we are failing to fulfill that promise. We’d not only be letting our troops down but also putting our national security at risk. Congress allocates substantial financial resources to our military, and we must be sure that these investments reflect the utmost goal of defending American interests at home and abroad.

When U.S. troops fight on the ground and need additional firepower, they often rely on close air support to not only protect American soldiers, but to support the overall effort in battle. In close contact situations, firing from the air and ensuring blasts only hit our adversaries is essential. The A-10 Thunderbolt, a remarkable and impressive aircraft, was designed specifically for this difficult and delicate role.

Yet Air Force leaders are working to retire the A-10 aircraft. Retiring the program without a proper replacement in place is an ill-advised decision that will endanger American lives.

As a former Marine Corps officer, I’m confident in this aircraft’s ability to support troops in the most dire situations. The A-10 has saved the lives of American troops around the world and forcing it into retirement without an adequate replacement will needlessly cost lives.

While I understand that some may call the A-10 fleet out of date, the Air Force could perform some small upgrades while the military properly prepares for a dedicated replacement aircraft. To see this plan through, we are relying on the support of Congress, especially Arizona members with a strong and influential voice like Senator Mark Kelly, to champion the A-10 program’s success and vitality.

Arizona has one of the largest Air Force communities in the country, being home to both Luke and Davis-Monthan bases. Davis-Monthan base has a fleet of A-10’s, and in 2021 a group of Arizona Members of Congress came together to try to protect the program and the aircraft. During this push, Senator Kelly publicly supported keeping the A-10s, saying in a hearing: “[f]or the past four decades the A-10 Warthog has been an invaluable close air support asset to America’s troops on the ground. Its capabilities are unmatched and its cost effectiveness can’t be beaten.”

At some point since then, Senator Kelly not only stopped championing the A-10 but also began to express enthusiasm for Davis-Monthan’s post-A-10 future. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, I have an immense amount of respect for Senator Kelly and his service to our nation. But ending this program with no adequate replacement would jeopardize our nation’s safety. Air Force leaders want to retire 42 A-10s in 2024, some based at Davis-Monthan, and members of Congress including Senator Kelly are on the cusp of allowing it.

Congress can and should counter the Pentagon’s ill-advised proposal and keep the A-10 in service through a modernization program. It’s our responsibility to uphold the commitments of elected officials and hold them to their word. I urge Senator Kelly and the rest of the Arizona delegation to work together to keep this aircraft program alive.