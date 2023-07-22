The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Your utility bills may soon increase. It is time to demand greater transparency and engagement from the Arizona Corporation Commission. Once again, electric utilities Tucson Electric Power and Arizona Public Service are proposing price hikes that will burden consumers, especially those with lower incomes, with higher monthly costs. Tens of thousands of Arizonans struggle to pay their electricity bill, and these increases will only continue burdening hardworking families. The ACC is a state agency made up of five elected officials who are responsible for regulating utilities. In the coming weeks, they will make critical decisions affecting your electricity bill. It is essential that we, as the public, understand how these decisions impact our lives, wallets, and communities and have a voice in the process.

Electricity is a fundamental human right and an essential public service. However, the cost of electricity is increasingly becoming a financial strain for families. Over the last year, rising utility prices have mainly been driven by the unpredictable costs of fossil fuels like methane gas. TEP and APS’s proposed price increase comes on the heels of other recent hikes due to the persistently high cost of methane gas. While the public overwhelmingly desires a shift towards clean and renewable energy, utilities continue to rely mainly on fossil fuels. Why are the utilities leaving customers impacted by these decisions in the shadows?

The ACC is a critical forum for customers to have their voices heard. The ACC is entrusted with protecting consumers by regulating utilities to ensure safe, reliable, and affordable services. However, recent changes to the ACC’s rules regarding customer input seem to limit rather than enhance public participation. A new requirement for people to sign in before a meeting has begun, and stricter limits on speaking time undermine the opportunity for meaningful engagement. Additionally, many Arizonans remain unaware of who the ACC is and its role in their daily lives.

Work obligations and family responsibilities often prevent individuals from attending daytime meetings at all. Language barriers pose another obstacle, as the ACC’s open meetings are not translated into languages other than English, and no interpreters are provided even though 29.2% of Arizonans speak a language other than English. Technical jargon further alienates the public from these discussions.

Compared to internet or cell phone providers, households have no choice but to rely on a single utility for their electricity needs. The lack of choice makes the decisions of the ACC even more critical, as they directly impact Arizona families and businesses. From changes in billing practices to approving the construction of methane gas facilities that pollute our air, the ACC’s actions shape our energy and environmental landscape. We deserve to know about these changes and participate in the decision-making process.

We can, however, draw inspiration from recent efforts to prioritize public engagement. The Massachusetts Attorney General developed specific recommendations to enhance transparency, accountability, and accessibility in Commission proceedings, informed by a stakeholder group, interviews, and focus groups of its constituents.

Like Massachusetts, the ACC could form a task force to improve accessibility and invite input from communities, including low-wealth and BIPOC groups disproportionately affected by pollution and high energy costs. Recommendations put forth by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group, such as providing documents well in advance of meetings, offering interpreters, and providing estimated times for when agenda items will be heard, should also be seriously considered.

In the upcoming months, the ACC will decide whether customers of TEP and APS will face electricity price increases. They will also address critical issues like the retirement of coal plants and access to clean energy alternatives, like rooftop solar and battery storage. Now is the right moment for us to demand greater transparency, accessibility, and public engagement, shaping a future where affordable energy and community well-being go hand in hand.