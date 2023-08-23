The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

After holding the longest session in state history at 204 days, the 56th Arizona State Legislature adjourned on Monday, July 31. While several of the bills introduced this past session would have impacted small businesses — some good, some bad — a few did not make it across the finish line in the Legislature, and others fell victim to Governor Katie Hobbs’ veto.

Small-business owners who are subject to licensing and permitting regulations at the local government level will benefit from the passage of House Bill 2019, sponsored by Representative Travis Grantham. Nicknamed the “permit freedom act,” the bill puts in place three safeguards for permit applicants by requiring the local government to provide: 1. clear criteria for whether a permit will be granted or denied, 2. an explicit deadline for when the government will decide whether to grant or deny the permit, and 3. a meaningful day in court for cases where the applicant thinks the government wrongly denied the permit. By ensuring basic procedural protections are followed, this bill will prevent the government from unfairly delaying or restricting access to permits of all kinds.

With support from our member small-business owners, NFIB was able to quash several bills that would have been detrimental to small-business owners and their operations.

Take, for instance, House Bill 2290, sponsored by Representative David Cook, which sought to impose additional healthcare mandates and thereby would have made healthcare coverage further out of reach for many small-business owners. Thankfully this bill failed with the help of many small-business owners, including NFIB member Cliff Wixson, who authored this column to detail how this policy would harm his small business and his employees’ health care. Small business owners owe a debt of thanks to leaders in the Senate for stepping up and holding firm against this detrimental legislation.

Mandates on small businesses can come as large, complex bills like the one previously discussed. Harmful mandates can also come as seemingly basic government requirements that have a popular appeal upon first look. The latter was the case with House Bill 2555, sponsored by Rep. Joseph Chaplik, which would have mandated that businesses accept cash as a form of payment.

While this sounds easy enough, it puts many different types of businesses at risk. Especially those that are located in areas of greater crime risk and those that do business through transactions of larger dollar amounts. In either case, these businesses are at a greater risk of theft if the would-be assailant knows that there is a state law requiring cash to be used in any business. Thankfully, as was the case with HB 2290, the Senate served as the final arbiter and the bill did not receive a vote of the full Senate.

Here in Arizona, there are a few legal guardrails in place that make increasing taxes on small businesses challenging. In the legislature, thanks to a 1992 constitutional amendment that NFIB helped champion (Prop 108), any tax increase proposed requires a two-thirds vote of each legislative chamber to pass. And in 2022, Arizona voters approved Prop 132, which requires a 60% vote for ballot measures to approve tax increases.

With these guardrails in place to prevent tax increases, NFIB members must continue to focus on supporting those who vote with small business on issues that matter within the legislative branch while also keeping close watch on the regulatory environment which is largely governed through the executive branch.

So, all in all, small businesses in Arizona saw some wins this legislative session and, most thankfully, warded off some harmful proposals through our direct advocacy at the Capitol in Phoenix with the help of our members who actively reach out and voice their concerns with lawmakers.