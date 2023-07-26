The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona’s border communities are rich in culture and commerce. They serve as hubs for Mexicans coming to work in Arizona, Arizonans heading to work in Mexico, and family members crossing the border daily to attend school, visit family, shop, and vacation.

Our ports of entry are economic drivers for our state and region. But while they serve a critically important role in America’s economy, they’re also a main hub for fentanyl trafficking. While billions of dollars in manufacturing and agricultural products come through our ports of entry, so do billions of dollars tied to fentanyl trafficking.

My bill, The Buck Stops Here Act, disrupts the supply chain and stops traffickers from laundering their dirty money.

When I visited the Mariposa Port of Entry, I saw the fentanyl pills CBP had seized at the port. The size of an aspirin, these drugs do not require stuffing kilos of the product into the doors of cars or the floors of trailers.

Traffickers can stash these small, easy-to-hide pills anywhere. In fact, CBP officers in Nogales showed me an older person’s walker filled with thousands of pills.

Our CBP agents work tirelessly each day to intercept fentanyl as it comes across our ports of entry, but so long as there’s a market, traffickers and cartels will make billions — all while endangering Arizonans.

That’s why any solution to the fentanyl crisis needs to hit the cartels where it hurts: their bank accounts.

The Buck Stops Here Act grants the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to go after those laundering cartel money. Under the bill, the Treasury Department can identify and designate the banks, transactions, and accounts connected with fentanyl trafficking.

From there, Treasury can act swiftly to seize assets and more effectively criminalize and penalize those entities funding the fentanyl supply chain.

While my bill would be a first in the federal government’s efforts to go after fentanyl-related money laundering, the concept isn’t new.

Leading up to the war in Ukraine, Congress — through the National Defense Authorization Act — granted the Treasury Department similar authority to go after Russian money laundering.

And since receiving that authority, Treasury has successfully stopped Russia from cleaning its dirty money.

Now we need to apply that same authority to fentanyl traffickers.

I’m proud of our efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I secured language in this year’s national defense budget to know the extent the crisis has on our national security.

That provision, along with going after the cartels’ money, is a step in the right direction.

I’m working with my colleagues in Washington to end the fentanyl epidemic. I’ve explained to them what I’m hearing from Customs and Border Protection in Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties.

And I’ve seen it for myself — the fentanyl crisis is getting worse and worse each year. If we want to keep Southern Arizona a hub for business and continue growing our state’s economy, the time to act is now.

Traffickers have, for too long, made billions while thousands of Arizonans have died. That’s why I’m committed to doing everything I can to fight back. The buck stops here.

Rep. Ruben Gallego is a Marine Corps combat veteran who served in Iraq. He is a member of Congress for Arizona’s third congressional district and sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.