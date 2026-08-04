At one year out, Arizona's three public universities retain roughly 70% of their bachelor's graduates in the state's workforce. This is a real return on the public investment Arizonans make in these institutions every year. However, five years after graduation, retention slips to about 61%. Ten years out, it settles around 58%. The graduates Arizona spent four years educating are building their careers, paying their taxes, and raising their families elsewhere.

The decline is sharpest where Arizona can least afford it. In health care, where the state is projected to add more than 113,000 jobs over the next decade, retention falls from the high 70s at one year out to the mid-50s ten years after graduation. In information technology, only 26% of U of A graduates remain in Arizona a decade after graduating. The gaps in Arizona's talent pipeline are concentrated in many of the industries the state's economic future depends on.

What the Arizona Talent Stickiness Index makes visible is a problem that was always there but never precisely located. Arizona is losing its graduates in a concentrated window between one and five years after graduation and in critical industries like health care and information technology.

That window is where the state's investment in public higher education is most at risk. The out-migration is not uniform across Arizona's three major institutions. What's more, the industries losing talent are precisely the ones Arizona's economy most depends on. Finally, when graduates leave, they are not scattering across the country. They are moving to Pacific states, primarily California, which means Arizona's public investment in educating its workforce is, in measurable part, subsidizing the economic growth of its neighbors.