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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

One year ago, a senseless act of political violence sent shock waves through our country. Early in the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a planned debate at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk was a political leader, a dedicated father and a loving husband.

His murder is a terrible example of what can happen when polarization allows us to dehumanize our neighbors. The anniversary of his death is a solemn opportunity for us to commit to disagreeing better and practicing civil political engagement.

In the days and weeks that followed Charlie Kirk’s assassination, we saw political figures on both sides of the aisle condemning the terrible attack. We also, unfortunately, saw posts from various corners of the internet celebrating his death.

No matter how much we disagree with someone, something we can all agree on is that the lives of people are more important than politics. When rhetoric toward political figures, groups, or individuals begins to call for physical confrontation or violence, it is all of our responsibility to speak up and reject it.

Dehumanizing language, which has become increasingly common across the political spectrum, is often a precursor to violent actions. We all must resist and call out dangerous and damaging comments at every stage. Threats of violence against any of our political leaders are a very serious democratic problem and damage our communities and country regardless of what party or platform we support. It is important that all of us do something. The stakes associated with doing nothing are far too high, as we’ve seen.