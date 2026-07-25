The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I read the headline on the recent opinion column. “Humility should define the presidency.” With all due respect, that headline and column were the most nonsensical I have read lately. At least since somebody else last wrote 800 words on why President Trump should be included on Mt. Rushmore.
The writer goes on to say that in addition to humility, a presidential candidate should run in order to “… reduce and limit the power of the president and the executive branch …”
Is this really something a presidential candidate would want to do? First, remember who the candidates are and I don’t care what party to which they belong. These are people who believe they are worthy of being the most powerful person in the world. They think they are that smart, that popular, and that important. The word humble would not come close to describing their qualities. They are going to give speeches to thousands of people in person and millions more on television telling them how good they are and why they deserve their vote. Humility? Really?
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Don’t get me wrong. I am all for humility. Everybody should have some. But to be president, you need plenty of other things … actually many qualities I believe our current president is greatly lacking. Things that come to my mind are honesty, truthfulness, intelligence, kindness, focus, caring, open-mindedness, generosity, optimism and plenty more.
Our presidential giants like Washington, Lincoln and FDR had some bit of humility, but not much. Mostly they were great because of their confidence, intelligence, leadership, decisions and toughness.
In a yougov.com poll from 2024, voters were asked what traits they believe are important in a president. The top five answers were: leadership skills, decision-making abilities, honesty, mental health and vision for the country's future. Of the 40 traits listed, not one was humility.
As far as the notion that somebody running for president would want to reduce the power of the presidency, therefore reduce their own power…well, that just doesn’t compute. Nobody running for the presidency would want less power. Nobody aspiring to any higher position in any field would want to have less power when they get there.
Some think that the presidency has become too powerful, especially during this president’s term. That might be true. If it is, it is because the other branches of government have grown weaker or have become his frightened rubber stamps. To ensure equal branches, it is the responsibility of each branch to be strong, independent, and execute its constitutional tasks. This is their job. They should do it. Why should the presidency become weaker in order to perform on the same lower level as them?
When it’s time for the Democrats to pick a new presidential candidate in 2028, I hope the party leaders will pick one with the values that voters say are important. Let’s leave humility to the Pope and the Dalai Lama.
Ray Lindstrom is a member of The Arizona Broadcaster’s Association Hall of Fame. He is a lecturer/writer, now retired in Oro Valley.