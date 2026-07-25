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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I read the headline on the recent opinion column. “Humility should define the presidency.” With all due respect, that headline and column were the most nonsensical I have read lately. At least since somebody else last wrote 800 words on why President Trump should be included on Mt. Rushmore.

The writer goes on to say that in addition to humility, a presidential candidate should run in order to “… reduce and limit the power of the president and the executive branch …”

Is this really something a presidential candidate would want to do? First, remember who the candidates are and I don’t care what party to which they belong. These are people who believe they are worthy of being the most powerful person in the world. They think they are that smart, that popular, and that important. The word humble would not come close to describing their qualities. They are going to give speeches to thousands of people in person and millions more on television telling them how good they are and why they deserve their vote. Humility? Really?

Don’t get me wrong. I am all for humility. Everybody should have some. But to be president, you need plenty of other things … actually many qualities I believe our current president is greatly lacking. Things that come to my mind are honesty, truthfulness, intelligence, kindness, focus, caring, open-mindedness, generosity, optimism and plenty more.

Our presidential giants like Washington, Lincoln and FDR had some bit of humility, but not much. Mostly they were great because of their confidence, intelligence, leadership, decisions and toughness.