The App Store Accountability Act proposes such a system. Under the bill, app stores would verify a user's age when an account is created. A minor's account would be linked to a parent, whose approval would be required for downloads and purchases. Changes to an app's age rating or data practices could trigger another request for parental consent. The proposal also limits the information collected for age verification and provides apps with age ranges and parental consent status.

Another proposal, the Parents Over Platforms Act, or POPA, takes a different approach. It would require app stores to ask users their ages without requiring independent verification. A child could enter an incorrect birth year and be treated as an adult, leaving apps to rely on an unverified answer.

Business owners would recognize that approach as the honor system. A convenience store cannot responsibly rely on a customer's word when selling age-restricted products. Why should app stores be treated differently when children are the customers?

The distinction matters because parental involvement is only meaningful when safeguards can identify minors reliably. Asking for a birth year may appear simple, but simplicity alone does not establish accountability. Parents deserve a process they can understand and use without having to become technology experts.

Congress is considering broader online safety measures. The House passed a children's online safety package in June, while the Senate Commerce Committee advanced its version of the Kids Online Safety Act in August. As lawmakers negotiate, the details of app store requirements deserve careful attention.