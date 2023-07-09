The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

At some point in the recent Independence Day celebrations I was seized by a strange impulse to put down my hot dog and beer and re-read the first words by which the founders sought to define our democratic government.

In confused and stressful times like these, in which “government” has become a curse word for so many, it’s comforting to go back and immerse ourselves in the basic logic of the American enterprise.

Yes, the declaration is much limited by the class, gender, racial biases of the time. Every “we” and “all” needs an asterisk to denote these limits. But despite its flaws, it is a vision of government still worth savoring.

This is how we started: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Would these truths have seemed self-evident if this writing had not declared them to be so?

“We hold these truths”: Meaning, in a more limited sense, “we, those of us coming up with this language, doing this instituting.” But in a broader sense, it’s “we” the people, human beings more generally, in whose behalf the authors were speaking. Yes, we know that inclusivity is deeply flawed, limited. The majority of the signers of this document were owners of slaves. A few paragraphs down in this very declaration Native Americans are referred to as “savages.”

But it feels like as generous and inclusive a “we” of which these the most enlightened-for-their-time men were capable. (Of course in those pre-feminist days, “men” was generic: mankind, including women, even if for women it was a more abstract inclusion which has taken a long time to find expression in laws.)

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. … ” Note: not “God tells us” or even “we know” but “we hold,” we believe. A good, honest start, this recognition that in instituting a government you are building a boat under you while already afloat (that basic human condition). You’ve got to start somewhere, and we start with these cherished beliefs and values.

What a lovely, humane, reassuring start it is — to a government, to a society, to each individual life that is born into that society — this self-evident truth that all* are created equal. (And, actually, if you look closely, even if it is missing key constituencies that “all” seems to include those born elsewhere as well. It doesn’t say “all men born on this side of the ocean, within our national boundaries, north of the wall.”)

Note that the truth held is that we are all born equal, among other ways, in wanting a good life. Nobody wants to be miserable. (That “we” and that “all,” again, needing asterisks.)

It is often insisted that these words do not guarantee happiness, only the right to pursue it. But the implication, it seems clear, is that something’s wrong if we, if some of us, (let alone many millions) are miserable. That the proof of whether or not government — our government — has delivered the right to pursue is in the pudding.

There is nothing here of “devil take the hindmost” or “cream rising to the top.” Note that it doesn’t say we are all equally motivated to become hedge fund managers or own a half-billion-dollar yacht. It doesn’t even say you are more virtuous if you do. It does say that we are equally interested in coming up with some version of a good life.

It doesn’t talk about how big or small government should be, but it doesn’t leave room for anything but a government big enough to do what it proposes, to enable the sort of life it declares is equally the natural endowment of all*.

Our contemporary “cancel culture” has not, that I’ve heard, called for the cancellation of the declaration, and for that I for one am glad. Even flawed as it by the narrowness of its “all” and “we,” it is a generous, liberal, enlightened and farsighted vision of government. It and its followup document, the Constitution, are badly in need of updating, but much that here is still, asterisks noted, a good starting place.