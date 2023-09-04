The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My sense is that not a lot of deep thinking about labor happens on Labor Day. Labor Day functions less as a serious celebration of work and workers than as a last gasp of summer fun. You wouldn’t want to pollute that with deep thinking.

Since the pandemic, we have in fact been hearing about a culture-wide shift in attitudes toward work.

There’s a distinct feeling that labor and laborers should be valued more. Workers are suddenly in short supply. Wages, stagnant for decades, have been going up. There is more pressure to raise minimum wages. Unions have become more active in behalf of working conditions such as air conditioning for UPS trucks.

The change in the air isn’t just about money; part of it has to do with quality of life. Continuing post-covid to work from home sounds like a good idea to some. It takes part of the pain out of work — the commute, being all day under the watchful eye of the boss. (Others lament the lack of collegiality, water cooler conviviality, etc.)

The China-inspired “Lying Flat” movement rejecting rat race workaday life has elements of Melville’s memorable character Bartleby, a worker who simply “prefers not to” do his job.

I read an op-ed recently about a related trend: forget the old injunction to feel passionate about your job. Work is part of life, not all of it. (“Leaving the Office at 5 Is Not a Moral Failing.” )

Maybe in a workers’ market, it feels safer to admit that you’re not going to give 100% to enhance the company’s profits.

On the other hand, surely it’s better, quality-of-life-wise, to really care about what you spend most of your waking hours doing rather than being blasé about it.

Robert Frost wrote a Depression-era poem about two different sorts of labor: labor to make money vs. labor of love. It depicts the poet out in his yard splitting wood for the various satisfactions thereof, enjoying giving his muscles a workout, feeling himself outdoors in nature, the sense of a job well done. Along come a couple of out-of-work guys who make him uncomfortable for pursuing this labor of love. The poem implies that he yields to the greater need of the tramps, but concludes that “only where love and need are one” is work what it ought to be.

Labor Day was instituted to honor ourselves for the other kind of work, for faithfully, even heroically, slugging away at something we wouldn’t be doing except for the money.

You don’t need a holiday to celebrate the labor of love. You feel grateful every day for work of the other kind.

Work in the broad sense is something we do most of our waking hours. It is arguably the fundamental human activity. We all, I hope, know work in Frost’s sense — that version based on the convergence of love and need, even if only in weekend projects around the house. My impression is that too many of us spend too much of our lives doing work of the other kind and welcome the prospect of retirement from it.

An essential feature of the capitalist economic system is the idea that profit and creativity are inextricably related.

George Will once made that point in a column: If you liberals don’t like greed-driven capitalism, you “had better be ready to do without creativity.” That is, not necessity but greed is the mother of invention. (Presumably, under socialism, there would be no creativity.)

According to this idea, doctors wouldn’t be motivated to heal without monetary incentive, string theorists to string theorize, parents to parent. Without greed, fire, penicillin, autos, airplanes and computers would remain uninvented. Frost’s firewood would never get split. If not for being well paid for his syndicated column, Will himself wouldn’t otherwise be interested in disseminating his views.

The other view of labor is that making the world better for ourselves and others — everything from washing the dishes to painting a better painting to comforting a child to improving your golf swing to voting your conviction in town meetings to building a bookshelf to cooking a good meal for loved ones — is an intrinsically rewarding human activity. Karl Marx called it “unalienated labor.” Another term for it is creativity.

Most of us have to make some money to survive, and the fortunate among us love the work we need to do to make money. Not everyone longs for retirement. But in any case, the more of the one and the less of the other you can manage to do (other things being equal), the better your life will be.