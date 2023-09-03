The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A few evenings ago, I found myself standing under our carport, staring down at a series of squares drawn with pink sidewalk chalk. My children had recruited me to play four square, and I was listening to the dozens of rules they had learned from classmates during recess. The scene transported me back to my childhood, where navigating a game of schoolyard four square was an art. During those heated games, I learned that cheating would get you ostracized, and whenever there was an argument, the majority vote ruled. Important lessons about diplomacy, social norms, fairness, and accountability took root during those memorable recess encounters.

While today’s children still build these important skills on the playground, one variable has changed significantly over the years: the amount of time they get for recess. During the ’80s and ’90s, many children still enjoyed three recess periods per day. In 2001, however, the passage of the No Child Left Behind Act intensified a national trend toward focusing on standardized test scores. To squeeze in more instructional time, schools began decreasing recess by an average of 60 minutes per week.

To some folks, this might not seem like a problem. Perhaps they believe that school is strictly for academics and playtime is for home. According to researchers, however, allowing time for recess during the school day can dramatically improve children’s academic performance. Increased movement in children leads to better grades, cognitive ability, and concentration. It also decreases their risk of developing conditions like heart disease and cancer, and reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression. In schools that move from zero to one recess break per day, teachers also report better student behavior during class. While schools can’t be solely responsible for providing children’s recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, it’s clear that increasing play at school benefits students and staff alike.

Luckily for Arizonans, Senate Bill 1083 passed with bipartisan support in 2018 to increase movement in schools. Under this law, schools with students in grades K-5 must provide at least two recess periods per day. Additionally, the passage of Senate Bill 1008 clarified that recess now can be counted as instructional time. This means schools don’t need to cut recess in an effort to increase academic minutes.

While these laws provide clarity and direction, not all Arizona schools have been following them with fidelity. Some teachers withhold recess as a punishment for poor behavior or unfinished work, even though the Arizona Department of Education has condemned this practice since 2008. In addition, national studies show that students in poor, urban settings still receive less recess time than their wealthier peers. For example, one study of kindergartners showed that those in poorer districts received 18 minutes of recess per day, while those in wealthier schools received 44 minutes of physical activity. Arizona has made strides toward giving our little ones the breaks they need, but we can continue to do better.

To ensure that recess policies comply with state law, parents can start by asking whether their child’s school provides at least two recess periods during the school day. (PE can count toward recess time, but before- and after-school play cannot.) Principals can make sure that recess is not being withheld as a punishment, which includes providing teachers with other strategies for responding to misbehavior. The Arizona Recess Toolkit provides excellent resources for schools that want to make sure they are complying with state laws. It offers guidance on how to create a School Health Advisory Council, where faculty and parents can craft recess policies that support all stakeholders.

Turning the tide back toward increased recess will take time, especially after decades of standardized test pressure and COVID-19 policies that limited student movement. But to help our children flourish academically, socially, and emotionally, the first step just may be heading to the playground for a friendly game of four square.