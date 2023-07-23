The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When my children head off to their elementary and middle schools next month, one item will be noticeably absent from their backpacks: a cell phone. While this might not sound like an unusual choice, consider these statistics from a 2021 Common Sense Media report. By the time American children are 10 years old, 42% of them will have a cell phone. At age 12, that number climbs to 71%; by age 14, it’s 91%.

There are, of course, many practical reasons adults might give their elementary or middle schoolers a phone. Coordinating transportation, communicating schedule changes, or contacting family in case of an emergency are often cited when making this decision. For some families, the flexibility and peace of mind gained by providing children with a phone makes the choice easy.

For others, however, the decision is not so simple. They may feel pressure from their children, other parents, or even schools to provide a phone for use as a learning tool. If they watch the news, increasingly fearful headlines might convince adults that they’re downright neglectful if they don’t buy their child a phone. But for those who are on the fence, it’s OK — and even advised by many researchers — to hold off on that purchase. Here are some reasons why it may be best to delay giving children their first phone until at least eighth grade.

First, cell phones can distract children from developing strong connections with their in-person peers. A study from the University of Essex showed that the mere presence of a cell phone (even one not being used) can have negative effects on closeness, connection, and the quality of conversation between two people. Adolescence is an important time to develop friendships; removing the temptation of a phone can help children foster and increase those bonds.

Speaking of temptation, cell phones can also be highly addictive. Dr. Anna Lemke, author of Dopamine Nation, calls smartphones the “modern-day hypodermic needle,” which provide dopamine hits in the form of texts, attention, and validation. Among 13-14 year-olds who have phones with Internet access, the Pew Research Center found that 36% say they are online “almost constantly.” Among 13-17-year-olds, 54% self-report that they spend too much time on their cell phone, and 42% feel anxious without it.

When cell phones are used to access social media, the data for children — especially girls — gets even worse. In a study of 11-12-year-old girls’ online experiences, 32% said they were exposed to eating disorder-related content at least monthly on Snapchat. Thirty-six percent said the same about suicide or self-harm-related content; concerningly, this number jumps to 64% for girls with moderate to severe depressive symptoms.

In addition, a 2019 study of young women found that “frequency of Instagram use is correlated with depressive symptoms, self-esteem, general and physical appearance anxiety, and body dissatisfaction.” Since this is the effect on grown-ups, we should be extra cautious before allowing our children access to these platforms.

While most Americans will own a cell phone eventually, there are plenty of ways to keep kids connected in the meantime. Some parents give their children a smartwatch that can only be used for calls or texting. Others allow their child to give out the parent’s cell number to text with friends outside school hours. My middle schoolers chat with friends on the messaging platform Discord, with all message notifications sent to my email so I can monitor their contacts. I also just reactivated an old cell phone so they can ease into phone ownership slowly and intentionally.

The bottom line is, it’s up to parents and guardians to set limits around when and how their children use cell phones. But if you can hold out a little longer your child’s mental health just may benefit as a result.