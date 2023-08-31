The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recently I returned from a trip to Japan. I was amazed by the absence of litter and the almost complete absence of trash cans. When you eventually find a trash receptacle it is surprisingly small and usually half-empty. In the United States, huge trash cans are everywhere, usually overflowing, and litter persists.

The Pima County Adult Detention Center Blue Ribbon Commission has been tasked with addressing the need for a new, much larger jail. Building a larger jail is contrary to the interests of the people of Pima County, particularly low income and BIPOC communities, and it is an ineffective and untimely response to the current crisis of people dying at the county jail. This option should be rejected by the Commission.

At some point we must face up to the question, are the people of Arizona more evil and dangerous than the people in other parts of the world? Arizona’s incarceration rate is much higher than any country in the world: 6.7 times UK, 12 times Denmark and 2.6 times Russia. We intellectually understand that the War on Drugs and political fear mongering have led to gross over-incarceration, but we continue to build new larger, more inhumane jails and prisons. We know the people of Arizona are good; it is criminal justice policies like building larger jails that are bad.

Inadequate correction officer staffing has long persisted for our current jail capacity, resulting in a physically and mentally dangerous environment for people working and living in the jail. Those staffing problems are compounded by a larger facility. Nationally 34% of correction officers meet the criteria for PTSD, five times the rate in the general population. Decarceration and developing community-based alternatives is the key to responding to this recruitment, retention and officer wellness issue.

Seven years ago, Pima County received a MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge grant to reduce the size of our jail population, with a focus on eliminating racial/ethnic disparities. Since then, after endless efforts at community engagement and listening sessions, only COVID has been effective at reducing the jail population. Pima County should move beyond listening sessions and more actively implement multiple programs in the jail to reduce recidivism and jail size.

It is hypocritical to tell the MacArthur Foundation to give us a grant and we will reduce the size of the jail population while telling Pima County taxpayers that we need to increase taxes to build a larger jail. We must act now to stop over incarcerating people and instead build smaller, safer detention facilities. Building a bigger trash can will only lead to an overflowing one. Pima County must reject the proposal to build a new larger jail.