The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

My grandson, eager for summer to begin, just completed a successful high school ninth grade year. Being a former high school principal, I could not resist asking about “the best part.” Without hesitation he said, “O grandpa you know, making the JV Bowling Team.” Based on his texts to me this year which included pictures of his high scores on the bowling alley big screen and his proud smile holding his custom ball in his team shirt with his name on the back, yes, I did know that was “the best part.”

When he was an infant, the story was very different. He spent his first month in the neonatal intensive care unit having been born prematurely and contracting bacterial spinal meningitis in his first three days of life. Doctors performed lifesaving neurosurgery placing two cerebral spinal fluid shunt systems to drain excess fluid from his brain to another part of his body where the fluid can be absorbed.

The recovery period was long, and one could say that my grandson and his family have been in recovery for his entire life. A big part of the recovery is monitoring vital signs like headaches and sleepiness which may be a warning that the shunts are malfunctioning or failing. A week after school was out, his parents noticed those signs and took him to the ER. Again, a neurosurgeon and health professionals performed lifesaving brain surgery, replacing the failing shunt systems.

Although his normal summer camp activities including swimming, tubing, frog hunting and kayaking will have to put on hold, he can indulge in his other passions like hiking, pinball and computer and board games while he waits for the scars to heal and stitches to be removed. He likes his shaved head and might try and hang on to that surgery side effect. His mom and dad may have a different opinion.

When I was my grandson’s age, my parents sent me to church choir camp. They knew it was not going to make me a better singer, just a better person. When I was in choir, there were five sections, soprano, alto, tenor, bass and Nic. My section was in the back as far from the mics as possible. My mom would overpack and include pre-addressed, stamped postcards she bought at the camp store before they left. These always had a picture of the camp entrance and if I remembered to send, my text was the same every year, “Dear Mom and Dad, Having a fun time at camp. Still can’t sing but love the hot dogs and ice cream Love Nic.”

I would like to continue to keep the summer postcard tradition alive. My mom would be proud. I still can’t make my bed but for this postcard, I am addressing it myself and the letter won’t include a reference to hot dogs and ice cream.

To all the parents, families, friends, teachers, doctors, medical staff and therapists who raise, care, and treat children with challenges like my grandson. You are incredible. Give up never shows up on your daily “To Do” list but patience is always at the top. You sacrifice time, sleep, money, and professional advancement for others to not only live but thrive. You are unappreciated and overworked yet never complain. You always overpack expectations and potential and you always make sure that everyone in the choir is in the front row.

Technology has obviously changed since 1965 when the choir camp entrance was my mom’s only choice for the postcard picture. For this postcard, I believe my grandson would grant me the right to upload one of his bowling pictures. Smartly dressed in a team shirt, his full name in gold on the back. His right hand over the fan with four teammates and coach anxiously waiting for him to roll a strike. Love Nic.