Bench to Bedside: a phrase that describes the process that a drug goes through from the research laboratory to the clinic and the patient.

The Bench: Viagra

Nitric Oxide. In 1986 Louis Ignarro, a professor of pharmacology, UCLA School of Medicine, and two others discovered a substance produced by the body that caused blood vessels to expand. That substance was nitric oxide. This breakthrough research earned Ignarro and two others Nobel prizes in 1998.

Pfizer subsequently began researching and synthesizing nitric oxide, hoping that it would be effective in treating hypertension and angina pectoris. Phase I clinical trials suggested that the drug had little effect on hypertension or angina — but it did induce marked penile erections!

The Bedside: Viagra

Pfizer patented Viagra in 1996, and it was approved by the FDA for treating erectile dysfunction on March 27, 1998. It was a great success. Generic Viagra (sildenafil) has been available since 2017. Prescriptions are required but easily obtained in the U.S.; Viagra is available over the counter in the U.K.

Underlying the swift approval (two years) and widespread use of Viagra is the assumption that regardless of their age, men deserve to get an erection. It is part of their health and welfare.

The Bench: Mifepristone

In the 1980s researchers at the pharmaceutical company Roussel-Uclaf in Paris, France, helped develop a compound called mifepristone that interferes with the function of hormones involved in pregnancy and which can be used to terminate pregnancies.

Studies of efficacy conducted in non-human primates proved its efficacy in inducing an abortion. Clinical trials in humans subsequently showed the drug to be an effective, safe way to induce an abortion.

Bedside: Mifepristone

On Sept. 23, 1988, France became the first country to approve the use of mifepristone (RU 486) to terminate pregnancies, provided that it was used with a prostaglandin. Common usage is still a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, a synthetic prostaglandin.

In 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a woman’s constitutional right based on her right to privacy, thus ensuring bodily autonomy for women. However, mifepristone was not approved in the U.S. until 2000. Abortion politics blocked its approval for American women, even though by then France had had over 10 years of experience with the drug. It was finally fast-tracked in the U.S. using the regulatory pathway designed for drugs that treat life-threatening diseases. That process was apparently employed fearing a change of administration in 2001, when G.W. Bush became president.

Mifepristone has been used for abortions by most women in the U.S. up to the 10th week of pregnancy. Unlike surgical abortion, medication abortion does not have to be done in a clinical setting; the pills — mifepristone, followed by misoprostol — can be taken in one’s own home. Decades of studies have shown that medication abortion is safe and effective. It can literally be sent in a plain envelope to the woman’s home.

In 2022 the Supreme Court overruled the constitutional right to privacy and abortion nationwide, leaving it up to individual states to enact scores of laws restricting reproductive rights. Still not satisfied, anti-abortionists want to outlaw mifepristone nationwide in an attempt to take total control of women’s health and autonomy. Their baseless claim that it is untested and unsafe is refuted by medical experience and scientific fact. Meanwhile, no one is talking about restricting or banning Viagra.

Viagra and mifepristone should have been treated the same way. Both went through rigorous trials and have proven safe and effective for over two decades. Both drugs do what they were designed to do, and both should be equally available without restriction to the patients who need them. They are analogous. Each represents an individual’s right to privacy and the right to make one’s own decisions about sex, reproduction, and pleasure.