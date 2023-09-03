The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

After a brutally hot summer that has left many in Tucson with brutally high electric bills, Tucson Electric Power will raise our bills even higher starting September 1, thanks to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Earlier this month the ACC approved yet another rate hike for TEP, showing just how out of touch with Tucsonans they really are. Corporation Commissioner Lea Márquez-Peterson is from Tucson and claims to support and represent us, but still voted to pass this unjustified rate increase for TEP. She is also flipping on support she gave to clean energy in the beginning of her elected term. The rate plan she approved doesn’t do anything to fund a just transition in coal-impacted communities while at the same time allowing TEP to extract too much profit from our local communities.

An $11 per month bill increase might not be a big deal for Corporation Commissioners who make over $120,000 a year, but for working-class people already struggling to pay bills inflated by high fossil fuel costs, every little bit adds up. Remember, not long ago, TEP also raised our bills with a fuel adjuster, charging us for the increased costs of methane gas to fuel its power plants.

The worst part is, because of TEP’s continued reliance on fossil fuels, we’re being forced to contribute to the climate crisis that’s making Arizona unlivable every month when we pay our electric bill.

We are trapped in a deadly cycle right now that when temperatures climb every summer, so does electric use for cooling, and in Arizona too much of that electricity is still coming from polluting and expensive coal and gas-fired power plants. It doesn’t have to be this way, but corporate utilities like TEP have been putting profits before the health and safety of our communities and climate for decades.

TEP has also balked at taking responsibility for the coal-impacted communities that they have polluted and made so much money off of and fought any attempts for just transition funding. Unfortunately the ACC supported this deplorable stance that abandons Indigenous communities in their recent decision.

The horrors we’ve seen this summer are unfortunately just a trailer for the climate disasters to come if we continue down the energy path we are on. We need an energy system that puts the needs of our communities and climate science first, not private utilities like TEP.

The Corporation Commissioners are elected by us and some of them are up for election in 2024, so keep that in mind every time you pay your TEP electric bill!