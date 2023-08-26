The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

August 26, 2023 will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 “March on Washington.” I will have the opportunity to participate in that event. Not as a speaker, but as a spectator. One of the millions who hope to celebrate “The Dream” and this landmark action that took place in America.

I joined the Air Force in 1966 because I believed in the Constitution and that America would always move to live up to the promise the Constitution has for us all. America will always move forward, even when that movement is laced with pain. For we had our own Civil War that “freed” the slaves. Those people who suffered the degradation of slavery were then subject to the repression of Jim Crow laws and the denial of economic opportunity and academic achievement.

We heard the inspirational oratory of “I Have a Dream” challenging the inequities of America and challenging all of us to live up to the promise that is bestowed us by our Constitution. The belief that the America we believed in would transform to the reality of freedom for us all. Three months later, the pain of America would be reflected in the assassination of a president.

And in 1965, the Voting Rights Act would be passed. But before the ink was dry, the second largest city in America went up in flames. And I watched my city burn.

I joined the Air Force in 1966. I served my country for seven years (1966-1973). And participated in the bombing or North and South Vietnam. I did this not because America had a past regarding African Americans that it should be proud of, but a belief in the future that America will strive to keep its constitutional promise to us all. Unfortunately, now I see America is failing in two of the old tropes –

1. Any person who forgets their past is doomed to repeat it.

2. Any person who lives in their past, forfeits their future.

With the help of the Supreme Court, we are managing to succeed in both.

As we approach the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, I am filled with trepidation. I am totally expecting to hear much of the same oratory that was presented in 1963. Those words were very much about fighting for voting rights; establishing processes for economic equity and security, as well as creating the environment for academic achievement for children of color. Based on current events, I believe that many of those conversations have been re-ignited.

As a veteran who served proudly for my country, how do I encourage those to fight for their country when that country works to deprive them of everything their citizenship should mean? How can I encourage them to fight for the hypocrisy the Supreme Court has laid before them? As a people, we have lived through this version of America (notably, WWI and WWII) where we can die for this country, but, be denied any of the privileges this country grants, (even for veterans). If an item is Contrary to the constitution in one area, it should be in all areas. Yet, the Supreme Court has decided that the military can use race as a designation for selection, but higher academic institutions cannot. What they are saying is obvious. We can die for white privilege while being denied those same privileges. I cannot, in good conscience, advocate for that ideology.

And, considering that this Supreme Court has put religious freedom for all, personal freedoms for women and others, voting rights, to strive for academic achievement, economic success, and other previously constitutionally protected rights on the chopping block, what Constitution would a person of color be pledging allegiance too? What are we fighting for?

My concern is that on this 60th anniversary of the March On Washington it will sound like 1963 never happened. The fight continues.