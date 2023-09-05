The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recently stated that Congress had no oversight authority over the Supreme Court. No oversight whatsoever would amount to “judicial supremacy”, or worse, “judicial autocracy."

Alito said this in his Wall Street Journal interview: “Congress did not create the Supreme Court. I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court.” The Father of the Constitution would be offended.

Supreme Court justices are neither gods nor angels. James Madison, often called the “Father of the Constitution,” said the Federalist Papers (#51) that “if men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary.” Justice Samuel Alito is a “man”, not an “angel”, and he is part of the government, so either external or internal controls (or both) are necessary.

Justice Alito says otherwise, but it means that he is quibbling with the Father of the Constitution. He is but a mere mortal, so like the rest of us, he cannot be trusted to control his own behavior with no oversight at all. James Madison is “the originalist” in constitutional interpretation, not any members of the current Court who claim “judicial independence” immunizes them from any congressional oversight.

James Madison, in Federalist #10, has something more to say to Justice Alito. He says that all power must be reined in by other power because “no man is allowed to be a judge in his own cause, because his interest would certainly bias his judgment, and, not improbably, corrupt his integrity.”

Madison also explains (in Federalist #51) that the structure of the Constitution itself creates “the means of keeping each other in their proper places,” by a system of separation of powers” and “checks and balances.” So, Alito is wrong, the Constitution’s design imposes limits and keeps “judicial independence” in its proper lane.

Alexander Hamilton in Federalist #78 says that two such limits are the powers of the “sword” and “purse”. The Court needs the executive to enforce its rulings, and it needs Congress to fund its operation. So, if the Justice Department declined to enforce its rulings, or if Congress cut off funding for the Supreme Court’s operation, they could do so.

There are other limits that Congress may impose by law. Article III, Section 2 of the Constitution explicitly gives Congress the power to limit the appellate jurisdiction of the Court when it says “the Supreme Court shall have appellate jurisdiction, both as to law and fact, with such exceptions and under such regulations as the Congress shall make.”

Moreover, the Congress may make any changes to existing law governing the federal courts, including the size of the Supreme Court. For example, according to historians Allan L. Damon, the size of the Court has been 6, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 9 members over the course of its history. In addition, once appointed, the justices “hold their offices during good behavior”, but the Congress could create term limits for all future appointees to the federal courts.

The Court itself, in its decisions, confirmed that the Congress has subpoena power inherent in its law-making power. Hence, the Senate Judiciary Committee has the power to subpoena the justices to testify about certain alleged misconduct and ethical lapses. The subpoenas can be enforced by the Justice Department, an executive function.

Justice Alito’s statement is not just “controversial.” In the words of Senator Chris Murphy, Alito is “stunningly wrong.” Alito’s statement is arrogant, audacious, and erroneous in the extreme. He is “taunting” his critics with Trump-like, child-like petulance, and his statement is wrong for all of the reasons set forth above. Judicial misconduct and overreach must be checked.

Madisonian angelic wings do not sprout from the backs of judicial robes.