The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

With Americans’ student loan debt inching towards $2 trillion, it’s more urgent than ever that we finally deliver innovative, bipartisan, and lasting solutions to address this crisis. For far too many of the estimated 880,000 Arizonans who were eligible for this program, the weight of student debt is stifling their aspirations and preventing them from taking entrepreneurial risks that make our economy stronger.

Fortunately, there are innovative models that are already achieving remarkable results by focusing on student empowerment, and Arizona is at the forefront of transforming this landscape. Since 2013, Earn to Learn has enabled students to achieve their goals and enter the workforce with minimal debt and the vital skills needed for success.

Through an innovative, four-pillar approach to financial preparation for college, we offer low- to moderate-income students in Arizona matched-savings scholarships, financial education, success coaching, and workforce development programs that partner with industry professionals and prospective employers. Eligible students complete personal finance training and commit to a savings plan. They then receive an 8:1 match on their savings and up to $4,000 per year for tuition and related costs at Arizona universities and community colleges.

This approach is often the difference between dropping out and earning a degree. Compared to their peers, Earn to Learn Scholars are up to twice as likely to complete a degree or post-secondary certification within six years. By ensuring our scholars have the financial literacy to make responsible loan decisions, the skills and real-world experiences demanded by today’s job market, and an entrepreneurial mindset, they are empowered to avoid the pitfalls of the student debt trap.

This model would not be possible without the support of partners in the public and private sectors. Since its inception, Wells Fargo has been a key funder of our efforts, granting $500,000 to expand our program into rural markets last year. Meanwhile, Arizona has procured over $8.5 million in federal funding for this program that partner universities have matched dollar-for-dollar. Compared to federal student loan programs, these investments are producing a return on investments that will pay dividends for Arizona for decades.

With this initial success, we are working to grow Earn to Learn in Arizona and expand pilot programs up to 20 states. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is working to create a new federal program that will be available for students all across the country, introducing bipartisan legislation with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. Given Sinema’s commitment to empowering individuals to achieve financial freedom, her focus on finding practical and sustainable solutions, and her relationships across the aisle, it’s clear why she is an ideal advocate for this cause.

While Washington debates how to tackle the problem of student debt, we shouldn’t let these areas of disagreement prevent any progress. Arizona is showing the way on finding bipartisan consensus that can move the ball forward. Regardless of where you stand on current debt relief, let’s find common ground on making sure this vicious cycle does not repeat for the next generation of students. Together, we can build a future where students can enter the workforce unburdened by debt, equipped with the skills they need to succeed, and empowered to fulfill their aspirations.