Re: the June 6 article “A sustainable solution to the housing crisis” and the June 4 article “Flood district buys up pricey homes in Foothills neighborhood.”

The author of the recent Op-Ed is listed as a licensed General Contractor. Not surprisingly, supporters of the Quail Canyon (QC) development project include contractors, real estate agents and local businesses who are seeking new customers.

The author also states that “rezoning them (infill sites) to higher density is the responsible and right thing to do.” I disagree. If a proposed development negatively affects the quality of life and public safety in existing, surrounding neighborhoods and for future residents, it is NOT responsible and NOT right.

Quality of life issues with the QC development are brought about due to; 1. the proposed housing unit density, 2. the location of the project within Pima Wash (including floodway, adjacent floodplain and important riparian areas), and 3. the lack of local road infrastructure which is already inadequate and unsafe for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists. This is especially of concern on Rudasill Road where the road design has not been improved since it was first used in the 1940s. Residents in neighborhoods off Oracle are also alarmed about traffic safety and flooding in their areas.

How can we provide a better quality of life and safety for current and future residents if we allow construction within any of the five major washes/floodplains of the Catalina Foothills Watershed (Pima, Campbell, Finger Rock, Valley View and Ventana Canyon washes)? The AZ Star published a story about Finger Rock Wash flooding twice since the Bighorn Fire. Homes were flooded. This has resulted in Pima County purchasing properties for $3.7 mil. In fact, the Flood District Deputy Director, Brian Jones said, “We’re letting the floodplain be what it was meant to be: open space.” He also stated, “If Finger Rock gets hit with something greater than a 100-year flood, all bets are off.”

Why would Pima County approve rezoning for a project that would raise areas of the Pima Wash floodplain to only the 100 year floodstage when those properties could receive a storm that exceeds the 100 year mark? This already happened in 2021, when there was a 200 year storm in Pima Canyon near Table Mountain (north of the proposed development). Would future inhabitants of the QC development be safe living in a floodplain that has been raised to only the 100 year flood level? If a 200 year rainfall were to occur near the proposed QC development, the homes and the apartment complex would incur flooding. How can this be justifiable, defendable, supportable or rational?

Let us consider definitions of sustainable: 1. Meeting diverse needs of different communities to create a better quality of life and future for all, and 2. capable of being sustained, using a resource so that the resource is not depleted or permanently damaged.

Does the QC development meet the definition of sustainability? This project will reduce the quality of life and create public safety issues for current and new residents. The problems described above will manifest themselves leading to frustration, potential flooding for the homes and apartments plus road safety issues. This development will permanently change the Pima Wash floodway, floodplain and riparian areas. It is not a sustainable project.

Neighbors have been collecting scores of signatures on a petition opposing the rezoning of this property which would allow the QC developer to build ~100+ houses and seven apartment buildings containing 210 units. Those signing the petition cannot fathom why such a development would be placed in Pima wash? And those familiar with the surrounding roads, Oracle and Rudasill, are very frustrated with the lack of action on the part of the county and state to address these long-standing traffic safety issues.

To better understand the objections that local neighborhood citizens have to the proposed development, please visit Save Pima Wash: www.quailrun1.com.