My niece is 16 years old, and she is just starting to consider where she would like to attend college. Recently, she visited Tucson to tour the University of Arizona where I am a Higher Education PhD student. We spent a beautiful, albeit hot morning, walking around campus, chatting with our tour guide, and popping into residential halls. The compulsory stop at the university bookshop for a Wildcats sweatshirt was certainly a highlight of the day and as an Auntie, I could not have been prouder of my niece.

Driving home, a disturbing thought uncomfortably wormed its way into the back of my mind. How will University of Arizona community members be safe on campus this year? If my niece attends college, how can I assure her wellbeing? These questions are essential for anyone who is preparing to transition into college or university. For friends, family, or loved ones with a stake in higher education safety, these concerns are all the more salient. U.S. media is inundated with reports of mass shootings, and we cannot afford to neglect safety.

Last year, the University of Arizona received national media attention when a disgruntled graduate student shot and killed a faculty member in the Hydrology and Atmospheric Science (HAS) department. Since the shooting, President Robbins has made campus safety a leading institutional priority. Slowly, progress has been made to address the institution’s securitization policies and shore up its safety protocols. According to Interim Chief Safety Officer, Steve Patterson, “I want UA to be considered the benchmark when it comes to safety on college campuses.” This is no easy feat and change is slow to take root.

There exist distinct factors and circumstances that compel an individual to carry out a mass shooting, according to violence experts Dr. Jilian Peterson and Dr. James Densley. Defined as an attack with a firearm that kills at least four people, not including the assailant, mass shootings are frequently perpetrated by individuals with a troubled and often traumatic past. These, paired with feelings of isolation, limited social networks, and/or diminished economic opportunities are high risk factors. In other circumstances, committing a mass shooting is a method of completing suicide, as perpetrators are often shot and killed when U.S. law enforcement becomes involved. Regardless of the motivation and attuning to the limitations that implementing an arbitrary four-count casualty rate imposes, the warning signs prior to an attack with a firearm are often clear.

In response to this reality, colleges and universities must invest in mental health resources, establish clear communication pathways, and adopt a culture of compassion when managing remedial action. Professionals who understand the warning signs, implement early support interventions, and coordinate with other campus resources construct an effective initial defense against campus violence. Additionally, assembling a team of competent mental health professionals and trauma-informed clinicians functions as a checkpoint for detection. However, this is just one-half of the equation. The other half is to educate and inform the campus community on available resources, including the protocols for triaging support. Streamlined systems and clear communication reduces the burden of reporting, provides aid to community members, and promotes a safer campus environment.

In cases that warrant remedial action, it is essential that universities adopt a culture of compassion and coordinate support with outside networks. Frequently, violence occurs when individuals feel slighted and possess no alternative options. Although counter-intuitive, implementing sympathetic disciplinary strategies that provide reduced yet continued resources, such as extended healthcare benefits, deescalates emotionally charged dismissals which could otherwise prompt violent behaviors.

These strategies are not foolproof for preventing violence. However, they may help to reduce such occurrences and we must hold our colleges and universities accountable for promoting campus safety. When my niece attends college, I hope the University of Arizona is the benchmark for safety. Until then, I anticipate an exciting and safe Fall semester ahead.

Hilary Houlette is a second-year Higher Education PhD student in the College of Education at the University of Arizona. She is currently researching campus securitization, including strategies to promote safety for diverse populations.

