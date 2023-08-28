The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In the November 7th general election for mayor of Tucson there are four candidates: a Democrat, Republican, Independent, and Libertarian. If all four candidates remain on the ballot, it all but assures the Democrat candidate will win. Given the over two-to-one registration advantage for Democrats within the city limits, any non-Democrat candidate must win the entire Republican vote, a big majority of the Independent vote, and 20% of the Democrat vote. Not a likely outcome for either the Republican or Independent candidate if they are splitting the non-Democrat vote.

Could the Republican candidate win if the Independent withdrew? Only if you believe that nearly one in five voters still registered as a Democrat will vote for a Republican. The current Republican candidate is encouraged that 5% of the Democrat primary voters did not vote for the current mayor and that Democrat participation was down while Republican participation was up over 2019. She ignores the fact that in 2019 the Democrats spent over $2 million in a hotly contested primary and there was no Republican mayoral candidate. But let us assume, as implausible as it is, that the trends hold for the general election, Republican participation is 10% higher than Democrat participation and she gets 5% of the Democrat vote. If she also gets 60% of the independent vote, she still loses. So, no, the mayor of Tucson will not be a Republican next year.

What if the Republican candidate withdrew? It is plausible that an independent candidate could get the Democrat vote needed to add to the Republican and Independent vote for a win? The current mayor has an ultra-progressive agenda, demonstrated that she is against police and fire, is anti-business, and unwilling to address the crime, fentanyl, and homeless issues. The city is in disarray, and it is time for a change. There are enough Democrats who see the need for change even though they won’t vote for a Republican.

For the first time in four election cycles, a candidate other than a Democrat could win the election for mayor. The challenge is all about the vote count. To win, the Republican and Libertarian candidates should drop off the ballot and voters should elect Tucson’s next Mayor, Ed Ackerley. A person of honor, a person of integrity, and a person of principle.