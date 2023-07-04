The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In our free country, we may observe any religion or ideology and still be good Americans believing in the First Amendment.

In our current political climate, however, I am particularly troubled by the Republican party’s claim to be the party of Christian values, while its policies and actions often contradict the teachings of Jesus.

Over half of Jesus’ parables focus on the errors of myopic appropriation of money and possessions. They also encourage us to care for the poor and the oppressed and to share our wealth with those in need (Matthew 25:31-46, Luke 12:33-34). Today’s Republican policies help the wealthy hugely accumulate through tax cuts (2017 tax “reform”) and ensure corporate profits by bailing out banks and providing oil subsidies. The rationalization is that wealth will trickle down. However, over the last five decades, people with the highest income in America gained a larger part of the economic pie, while our middle-class and poor Americans hold a smaller portion of our country’s overall wealth than they did in 1970. During the same time, essential social programs that help the most vulnerable were cut.

Jesus encouraged us to love our neighbors as ourselves and to welcome strangers and foreigners (Matthew 22:39, Matt 25:35,43). But the Republican party would separate immigrant families and ban refugees from certain countries instead of treating them as human beings in need of compassion and justice. It portrays immigrants as criminals who are to be feared, who don’t understand our way of life and will mooch off us at every opportunity.

In Jesus’ time, the established religious and political leaders generated the same fear and beliefs toward the neighboring Samaritans. Yet in Luke 10:29-37, Jesus cast the Samaritan as the good person who rescued the man who was attacked by thieves and left for dead, while the priest and Levite (the ‘good’ people of the time) ignored him and passed by. If we put this parable in a modern context, the two ‘good people’ who passed by this person might be a pastor and a “Christian” politician, while the ‘good Samaritan’ might be an immigrant Muslim who worked hard for the financial resources that allowed him to take the injured man to the inn and pay for his care.

The Republican position that allows gun violence to continue uncontrolled ignores Jesus’ teaching to revere life and love your enemy. By aligning themselves with gun manufacturers and NRA lobbyists, Republicans oppose banning assault rifles which are designed to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time. This exemplifies the absolute antithesis of loving your neighbor or your enemy.

Some Christians support Republicans because they oppose abortion. Actually, Jesus never spoke about abortion. As a good Jew, he would have held the belief that life begins with the first breath. From Genesis 2:7 to Revelation 11:11 and many times in between (Ezekiel 37:7-10) the Bible clearly states that human life starts with the first breath. Until breath, everything, including flesh, is dead.

Of course, over the centuries, theologies change and groups concerned about perpetuating their beliefs by having many children are more likely to oppose abortion. Differing beliefs on abortion are shown within Christianity and in many religions. Later theologies might give rationale for opposing abortion and piece together several unrelated Bible passages supporting them, but opposition to abortion is not “Biblical.”

In the USA, we may follow whatever political party or religion we choose. Dedicated Christians, however, should not be influenced by misleading political rhetoric and should compare the words of Jesus against the values and actions of the politicians they support. Jesus came “to bring good news to the poor, release to the captives, and freedom to the oppressed “(Luke 4:18-19). Christians should support politicians who embody and live out these principles.