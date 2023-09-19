The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Perhaps at no moment in recent American memory has a widespread understanding of civics been more important. Yet the signs are ominous.

The latest surveys show that fewer than half of American adults can correctly name the three branches of government, and in 2023 the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the “nation’s report card,” for the first time in its 25-year history reported declines in eighth-grade scores on its civics exam.

Arizona is better prepared than most states to meet these challenges. Since 2018 it has required a semester-long civics course, and state students must also pass the Arizona Civics Exam to graduate high school. But we can and should do more. The percentage of eligible voters in our state who actually go on to vote consistently lags that of the nation overall.

Part of the process of strengthening civics in Arizona is gaining a clearer picture of how civics education works — that is, how it affects students and their families and influences subsequent civic engagement in the community. Such knowledge can help policymakers, educators, and other stakeholders as they undertake to craft and deliver the best possible civics programs.

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy has just published new research that adds to the discussion of how civics education and engagement happens. Our study sought to learn more about the role of the family because civics education in school, to a far greater degree than most subjects, works together with civics education at home.

It is generally understood that political attitudes are shaped across family generations in two ways: political influence can flow down from parents to their children (“trickle-down”) and also up from children to their parents (“trickle-up”). But how significant and pronounced are these processes? How do they happen? And how might they differ for families from different backgrounds?

We evaluated more than 580,000 individual student records. Our findings were significant.

Consider this trickle-down discovery: children whose mothers voted in the previous presidential election were 20.3 percentage points more likely to vote in the first election in which they were eligible to participate. That indicates a 64% increase in the probability of voting.

Perhaps even more fascinating and important are our trickle-up findings. For white families, having a child who voted in their first age-eligible election was associated with a 4.9 percentage point increase in the probability a mother votes in the next election. But in non-white families, that figure jumped to a 6.6 percentage point increase. In families whose children do not qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, the increase was 4.8 percentage points; but in families whose children do qualify for free and reduced-price lunch, it was 6.1 percentage points. These findings are particularly salient in Arizona, where nearly 30% of K-12 public-school students are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, and approximately 65% are non-white.

It is clear that trickle-down and trickle-up political socialization not only happen but happen to a significant degree. Our research also suggests a pathway for school-based civics education “spillover effects” — in other words, civics education can improve civic outcomes not only for students but for entire families. The differences in the magnitude of these relationships for different types of families—especially when it comes to the trickle-up effects of children influencing their parents—should be of special interest to educators and policymakers in socioeconomically and ethnically diverse states like ours.

Justice O’Connor, who founded our Institute, has a passion for civics and has frequently said that it must be taught anew to each generation. Ongoing research in civics will help make such teaching more effective both for current and future generations of Arizonans and Americans.