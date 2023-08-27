The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As the 2023-24 academic year begins, new students entering college and those returning should ask themselves, how do I make the best of this extraordinary opportunity?

Richard Light, a professor at the Harvard Graduation School of Education, interviewed 1.600 undergraduates and came to some conclusions about how students can make the most of college.

Taking primarily from the Light study and ideas I have solicited from former students, I offer the following suggestions to college students, in no particular order:

One: Take as many classes as possible (required and elective) that have the characteristics that students in general say constitute the best classes.

A best class is highly organized. The professor states daily learning objectives and is clear how she reaches them. Students are encouraged to speak up; opposing viewpoints are welcomed. The professor provides plenty of feedback via short papers and quizzes. There are group homework assignments, where students work together to solve problems.

A best class is one that requires a good deal of writing, since students feel more engaged when writing is required. Being a good writer is an important skill that most employers appreciate.

Two: Take classes from great teachers. Great teachers understand what constitutes best classes. They may elaborate, but do not repeat what the students have read. Where possible, they relate the subject matter to the outside world and find a way to make it relevant to students’ personal experiences.

Colleges give “Best Teacher” awards, so find out who has received them. Ask other students who are the best teachers; check out student ratings of professors’ courses.

Three: Get to know at least one professor a year, if not two. Take advantage of their office hours. Explore mutual interests in addition to course content. These professors will help make contacts for internships and jobs and will likely write recommendations if asked. Be brave, take the first step. This is a particularly important suggestion in making the most of the college experience, though relatively few students do so.

Four: Since students often need help to clarify their interests, I encourage students to go to their college career development office their freshman year and take job aptitude and personality tests. This office is an invaluable resource when seeking internships, summer employment, and career opportunities.

Five: Come to campus with an open mind and an understanding that you will learn as much about life from your peers as you will learn from your professors. Students have said racial and ethnic diversity on their campus had a very positive impact on their college experience. Make a point of learning from others who are not like you.

Six: Seek help when you are having a hard time resolving a problem, be it academic or personal. Make an appointment with the counseling office. Young men please take special note; young women are better at asking for help.

Seven: Utilize your advisor. They can help with time management (a big problem for freshmen), selection of classes, suggest extracurricular activities, and solve difficulties. A good advisor will go online, search things out for you, go the extra step, and if he or she does not, I suggest you change advisors.

Eight: Go to class. Many students want professors to be more flexible with attendance. I encourage professors not to give in; the classroom is where the very best learning can take place.

As one of my former students aptly stated: “Making the most of college does not mean getting drunk, which is an all too frequent occurrence on many college campuses. It is important to have fun, but in the context of always remembering the larger purpose for being in college, and that is, to learn and explore new ways of thinking and to develop skills for one’s upcoming career.”